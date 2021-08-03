Ephraim events coming soon

(EPHRAIM, UT) Live events are coming to Ephraim.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ephraim:

Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp - Manti City Recreation / Sanpete Soccer Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

FREE GIFTS: Early Bird Offer - Custom Player Poster (valid through Feb), Camp T-shirt, Soccer Ball, Player Evaluation/Poster, Access to Juggling Club Sampler. FREE JERSEY: To receive your free...

2021 Spring City Bluegrass & Folk Festival Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come enjoy good food and good music! August 6-7, 2021 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour Spring City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This is the 15th Annual Spring City Arts Plein Air Painting Competition and Artist Studio Tour, one of Utah\'s longest running premier plein air painting events. Artists paint from August 28 to...

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT is on Facebook. To connect with Ned LeDoux Concert, Manti, UT, join Facebook today.

2021 Golden Badger Reunion Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Join us for our annual Golden Badgers Reunion on September 25, 2021! We look forward to honoring our 50+ year grads - if you graduated from Snow College in 1971 or before, you are a Golden Badger...