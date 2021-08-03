Orofino calendar: What's coming up

(OROFINO, ID) Orofino has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Orofino area:

Centerpiece Design Sweet and Meet Troy, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1151 Burnt Ridge Rd, Troy, ID

Designer Ellen Vieth, from Little Pink House Gallery , will lead you through the process of creating a lush and low summer centerpiece to grace your table. You'll learn new techniques that will...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

We are excited to announce that we're holding this event in conjunction with the Timberline High School All Class Reunion. We will announce the schedule soon. SEE YOU AUGUST 6th, 7th & 8th - 2021...

Brats, Beans, & Beer Pierce, ID

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 WEST Carle St, Pierce, ID

In conjunction with the Timberline All-School Reunion, the Timberline Alumni Foundation is hosting a Brats, Beans, & Beer function at the Pierce Community Center.

WIEC Idaho Sisters Orofino, ID

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

How To Wild Idaho Endurance Challenge events are self/unsupported wilderness fun runs. No course markings, no aid stations, no set date or time. You can complete them by yourself at any time or...

Bald Mountain Triathlon Pierce, ID

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2738 Bald Mountain Rd, Pierce, ID

The Bald Mountain Triathlon course has changed in 2021 due to extreme fire danger and closure of certain lands. However, we have been able to find an equally beautiful (or dare I say even more...