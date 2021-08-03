Cancel
Orofino, ID

Orofino calendar: What's coming up

Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 5 days ago

(OROFINO, ID) Orofino has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Orofino area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyZEG_0bGQwtm700

Centerpiece Design Sweet and Meet

Troy, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1151 Burnt Ridge Rd, Troy, ID

Designer Ellen Vieth, from Little Pink House Gallery , will lead you through the process of creating a lush and low summer centerpiece to grace your table. You'll learn new techniques that will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HXsH_0bGQwtm700

"IT'S ON" IN 2021 - 45th Reunion of the THS CLASS of '75 (yes, we know it's been 46 years!)

Pierce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

We are excited to announce that we're holding this event in conjunction with the Timberline High School All Class Reunion. We will announce the schedule soon. SEE YOU AUGUST 6th, 7th & 8th - 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTWb6_0bGQwtm700

Brats, Beans, & Beer

Pierce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 WEST Carle St, Pierce, ID

In conjunction with the Timberline All-School Reunion, the Timberline Alumni Foundation is hosting a Brats, Beans, & Beer function at the Pierce Community Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPTwz_0bGQwtm700

WIEC Idaho Sisters

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

How To Wild Idaho Endurance Challenge events are self/unsupported wilderness fun runs. No course markings, no aid stations, no set date or time. You can complete them by yourself at any time or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CdqU_0bGQwtm700

Bald Mountain Triathlon

Pierce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2738 Bald Mountain Rd, Pierce, ID

The Bald Mountain Triathlon course has changed in 2021 due to extreme fire danger and closure of certain lands. However, we have been able to find an equally beautiful (or dare I say even more...

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino, ID
With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

