Chelan events coming up

(CHELAN, WA) Chelan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chelan area:

Morning Satellite Meeting @ The Vogue, Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Live Music at Rio Vista Wines on the River Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA

Visit Rio Vista Wines on the river from 1-4 every Sunday for live music! Enjoying our park like setting, wonderful array of wines, a specialty salmon and cheese tray, and of course; our sandy...

Gentle Mix Yoga Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

Gentle Mix “Stress Reducer” Gentle Mix is the combination of Yin Yoga, Somatic Movement, Restorative and Gentle Asana which creates a practice that gently stretches muscles, quiets the nervous...

POWER Yoga Chelan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 AM

Address: 206 E Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA

POWER YOGA Join us for this challenging practice as we explore different ashtanga yoga, vinyasa power. Test your skills with arm balances, hand stands, balances and twists. Ashtanga Yoga, also...

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Lake Chelan Chelan, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 135 East Woodin Avenue, Chelan, WA 98816

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Lake Chelan This will be a concert with live music. 40 tickets