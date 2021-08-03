Cancel
Forks, WA

Forks events calendar

Forks Dispatch
(FORKS, WA) Forks is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Forks area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g51g_0bGQwjC500

Hot Thunder Nite

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Hot Thunder Nite in Forks, WA. Sponsored by West End Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26P6p5_0bGQwjC500

Somethingmore Festival- Free Admission

Clallam Bay, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 Lynch Creek Road E, Eatonville, WA 98326

The festival of the summer and it's entirely FREE. Bring your friends and your family. It's an event you won't want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKrLw_0bGQwjC500

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021

Port Angeles, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d30iF_0bGQwjC500

Joyce Daze Blackberry Festival

Joyce, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Joyce, WA

Highlights of the festival include homemade pies with the much- heralded local blackberries, a parade, children’s activities, a juried arts and crafts show, salmon bake, vendor’s booths...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236FRj_0bGQwjC500

Monthly Meeting

Forks, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 651 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Educational Tip and Mystery Challenge and Show and Tell. We don't meet in December, June, July, and August.

Forks, WA
With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

