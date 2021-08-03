Forks events calendar

(FORKS, WA) Forks is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Forks area:

Hot Thunder Nite Forks, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Hot Thunder Nite in Forks, WA. Sponsored by West End Thunder

Somethingmore Festival- Free Admission Clallam Bay, WA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 400 Lynch Creek Road E, Eatonville, WA 98326

The festival of the summer and it's entirely FREE. Bring your friends and your family. It's an event you won't want to miss!

PAWA Paints Elwah River -- Olympic Peninsula 2021 Port Angeles, WA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 Olympic Hot Springs Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363

Come ready to paint! For PAWA members only. Attendees limited to 20 for this paint-out.

Joyce Daze Blackberry Festival Joyce, WA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Joyce, WA

Highlights of the festival include homemade pies with the much- heralded local blackberries, a parade, children’s activities, a juried arts and crafts show, salmon bake, vendor’s booths...

Monthly Meeting Forks, WA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 651 S Forks Ave, Forks, WA

Educational Tip and Mystery Challenge and Show and Tell. We don't meet in December, June, July, and August.