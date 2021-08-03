Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, MI

Coming soon: Bellevue events

Posted by 
Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 5 days ago

(BELLEVUE, MI) Live events are coming to Bellevue.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellevue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3KiN_0bGQwdtj00

Membership meeting

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Membership meeting at 1350 E Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014-5134, United States on Tue Aug 03 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UA8eD_0bGQwdtj00

Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Address: 11177 East Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49014

ADA ACCESSIBLE SEATING:  Please choose the accessible seating option to ensure ADA accessibility. These seats are located in Rows O and P of Sections A, B and C only. Must be 21 or older to attend.  RESTRICTIONS: Photography / Coolers / Audio / Video / Smoking  CAMERAS: Professional cameras are not allowed at any FireKeepers event. PARKING: There are over 2,600 regular lot spaces, valet parking (free with Red Hot Rewards Club membership), a 2,080 space covered parking garage, and RV Parking (n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgfJz_0bGQwdtj00

Summer Reading Wrap Up: Rock and Roll Animals Concert

Nashville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 327 Main St, Nashville, MI

Join us on the library lawn as we celebrate the end of the summer reading program. A musician who specializes in entertainment for children will perform a concert about animals with fun...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBuAP_0bGQwdtj00

Tailgate Auction

Nashville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come and see Nashville, Michigan's, Tailgate Auction! 6pm Every Monday at FoxView, 975, North Main, Nashville, Mi 49073 Bring anything and the auctioneer will sell it! No item too big or too...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xlrAW_0bGQwdtj00

On-site Interview Day

Battle Creek, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 300 North Ave 6th Floor, Battle Creek, MI

On-site Interview Day at Select Specialty Hospital (BattleCreek, MI), 300 North Avenue, 6th Floor, Battle Creek, MI 49017, Battle Creek, United States on Wed Aug 04 2021 at 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
13
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Nashville, MI
Nashville, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Columbia Township, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Government
City
Bellevue, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#North Avenue#New Technologies#Michigan Avenue#Mi 49014#Ada#Firekeepers#Red Hot Rewards Club#Rv Parking Lrb N#Mi Join#Tailgate Auction#Foxview 975#Select Specialty Hospital#Battlecreek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy