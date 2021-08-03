Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salmon, ID

Live events coming up in Salmon

Posted by 
Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SALMON, ID) Salmon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salmon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0bGQwb8H00

Salmon Valley Speedway Race!

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh9z2_0bGQwb8H00

Salmon City Council

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Salmon, ID

Agendas and minutes can be found at City of Salmon's website.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXQez_0bGQwb8H00

Sell your Real Estate at Auction

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Real Estate and auctions go hand in hand.For decades, farmers have been buying and selling their pro...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI7fF_0bGQwb8H00

Live Music @ Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chqea_0bGQwb8H00

Lemhi County Commissioners

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:45 AM

Agendas and minutes can be found at Lemhi County's Website

Learn More

Comments / 0

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon, ID
18
Followers
199
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salmon, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salmon, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Live Events#Real Estate#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy