Norton calendar: Events coming up

(NORTON, VA) Live events are lining up on the Norton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Norton:

High Knob Outdoor Fest Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 618 Virginia Ave NW, Norton, VA

Join the City of Norton and Wise County Cooperative Extension for the third High Knob Outdoor Fest in downtown Norton. The all-day event will feature outdoor trips and on-site activities. Trips...

DJ Bingo Sugar Hill Cidery Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 815 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA

Every Wednesday, we will be having DJ Bingo! It’s bingo using songs instead of numbers, and we have different cards for different types of music. For example, one of the categories will be “80s...

New Limb New Life Norton, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 15th St NW, Norton, VA

Meets second Tuesday of every month 2pm @ Norton Community Hospital Inpatient conference room.

Free Comic Book Day Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 189 Ridgeview Rd SW, Wise, VA

It's Back, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY ! We'll have a bunch of free comics you can get and we'll be having a 20% off sale ! We'll have local author Damean Mathews and artist Mitchell Griffith here showing...

Wise County Famous Fling Wise, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 206 E Main St, Wise, VA

Wise County Famous Fall Fling features over 150 vendors selling crafts, food, jewelry, and more. Live traditional music ranging from banjos to bagpipes is played at Big Glades Square on Main...