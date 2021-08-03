Ocean View calendar: What's coming up
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocean View:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930
It's Time to Reclaim...ALL OF IT!!! THIS IS YOUR WEEKEND TO GET IT ALL BACK!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 35287 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967
Field Day - Ages 5 -12 years old % of proceeds will go towards a local organization.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE
Holy Eucharist every Sunday at 10 am. This service includes music .\n
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE
Join us for a fun “Carl-Sagan-dance-party” for kids and teens via Zoom. Each song includes dancing, music technology and information about our solar system to a thumping beat. Audience members...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930
It’s back! Please join us this September for the return of our annual Decked Out fundraiser!
