Ocean View calendar: What's coming up

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocean View:

#SheisFree Goddess Getaway: The Reclaiming! Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It's Time to Reclaim...ALL OF IT!!! THIS IS YOUR WEEKEND TO GET IT ALL BACK!

360 Field Day at The Boardwalk - August 17 Millville, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 35287 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967

Field Day - Ages 5 -12 years old % of proceeds will go towards a local organization.

10 am Holy Eucharist Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE

Holy Eucharist every Sunday at 10 am. This service includes music .



Space the Cosmos for Kids Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Join us for a fun “Carl-Sagan-dance-party” for kids and teens via Zoom. Each song includes dancing, music technology and information about our solar system to a thumping beat. Audience members...

2021 Decked Out Fundraiser Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It’s back! Please join us this September for the return of our annual Decked Out fundraiser!