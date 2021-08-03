Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 5 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Ocean View has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocean View:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OVLU_0bGQwXYF00

#SheisFree Goddess Getaway: The Reclaiming!

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It's Time to Reclaim...ALL OF IT!!! THIS IS YOUR WEEKEND TO GET IT ALL BACK!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3Jo7_0bGQwXYF00

360 Field Day at The Boardwalk - August 17

Millville, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 35287 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, DE 19967

Field Day - Ages 5 -12 years old % of proceeds will go towards a local organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQltg_0bGQwXYF00

10 am Holy Eucharist

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 117 Maplewood St, Bethany Beach, DE

Holy Eucharist every Sunday at 10 am. This service includes music .\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5nz7_0bGQwXYF00

Space the Cosmos for Kids

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Kent Ave, Bethany Beach, DE

Join us for a fun “Carl-Sagan-dance-party” for kids and teens via Zoom. Each song includes dancing, music technology and information about our solar system to a thumping beat. Audience members...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGxqV_0bGQwXYF00

2021 Decked Out Fundraiser

Bethany Beach, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930

It’s back! Please join us this September for the return of our annual Decked Out fundraiser!

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

