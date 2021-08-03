Live events San Augustine — what’s coming up

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) San Augustine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Augustine area:

Outlaw Team Series Championship Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5438 Sam Rayburn Parkway Brookeland texas 75931, Brookeland, TX

GUARANTEED TO PAY $20,000 TO THE WINNER!! Must have entered all 4 tournaments to qualify for the championship. Entry Fee: $300/team Takeoff out of Umphrey Pavilion - No trailering allowed unless...

Kirbyville Varsity Football @ Hemphill Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1000 Milam St, Hemphill, TX

The Hemphill (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kirbyville (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Leadership Conference - "What Happens When We Fail" Center, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 146 Express Blvd, Center, TX

"What Happens When We Fail" by John Grubbs We have been taught traditional S.M.A.R.T. goals for a long time. This speech challenges traditional goal setting by reassigning the focus on leveraging...

Boots, Shoots & Boogie Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1090 County Road 231, Nacogdoches, TX 75961

Join us for Live music, Food, and Raffles after a friendly Skeet shoot! All proceeds go back to helping Harold's House.

Water Fun Day Hemphill, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 Mann St, Hemphill, TX

Water Fun Day is on Facebook. To connect with Water Fun Day, join Facebook today.