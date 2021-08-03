Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, NY

Walton events calendar

Posted by 
Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 3 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DAl01_0bGQwCGE00

Wine Component Tasting

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Learn about the components in wine and how to smell and taste them

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u59CY_0bGQwCGE00

Toddler Rhyme Time

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 40 Elm St, Delhi, NY

An interactive program featuring repetitive songs, finger plays, and motion. We read one short book and color pictures. Ages 0-3. Phone: 607-746-2662

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeaFJ_0bGQwCGE00

3rd Annual DVRR Raffle on the River

Downsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 15500 NY-30, Downsville, NY

Sunday, AUGUST 8, 2021 Meet at the Downsville Covered Bridge prior to departure (recommended arrival is 11am so you have ample time to sign up/get your number). Leaving the bridge at 12pm! *No fee...

Learn More

Cider 101 Tasting Class

Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn about the great ciders of New York State About this Event Cider 101 Join us as we take a look at the ever more complex world of hard apple cider around the state. Certainly, the beverage of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhknC_0bGQwCGE00

Surface Water Rescue

Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 61 West St, Walton, NY

This course is designed for water rescue in flat or slow-moving water in lakes, ponds, rivers, and bays. It meets the NFPA 1006 standards for Surface Water Rescue at the awareness, operations, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Walton Updates

Walton Updates

Walton, NY
18
Followers
169
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, NY
Walton, NY
Government
City
Downsville, NY
City
Walton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Glens Falls, NYinformnny.com

North County Weekend Calendar: A fast weekend for ‘Slow Food’

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival has plenty more show to show this weekend, with performances of the dinner comedy “Slow Food” set at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Families can also enjoy something for the kids at City Park, where “Cinderella Goes Disco” is set for noon on Friday as this year’s Kids PB&J Cafe.
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Community Calendar 7.29-8.3.21

Vidor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting for Skin Deep at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at 18635 Interstate 10 in Vidor, next door to Rikenjaks. Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636.
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Sun City events

Events open to Sun City residents only; subject to change and updates will be posted to www.SunCityHiltonHead.org. By appointment only; please call 255-6880 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverbend, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soundwaves Wednesday. Hidden Cypress and Lakehouse outdoor pools, 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Beaufort County Bookmobile. Riverbend...
Festivaltelegraphherald.com

Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa. Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net. Great Jones County Fair. Today through Sunday,...
Agriculturekwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE MIRACLE FARM

A local non-profit organization will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Miracle Farm Development Director Gena Wilmitis will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Wilmitis will talk about the residential ranch’s release of a new video featuring members of the ranch who talk about their experiences with the program.
Wisconsin StateLeader-Telegram

Places for Fun in the Sun in Wisconsin

(StatePoint) With summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to enjoy Wisconsin during the warmest days of the year. No matter if you are looking for things to do with the entire family or for some enjoyable alone time, there are many great experiences and activities that the Badger State has to offer when the sun is shining.
Books & Literaturelifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Lake

The year was 1945. The month was August. The word came that evening that, after four years, the war was over. I dropped to my knees by the old wooden rocker, a prayer of thanksgiving on my lips. My brother would be coming home. I looked up as my mother...
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Festival Days planning underway

After many events in Havre Festival Days were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Havre's decades-old celebration is coming back in full swing. Havre Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the theme for this year's celebration, set for Sept. 17-19, is "Havre Has Grit," and the Chamber is calling for parade participants and vendors to register.
Cedar Rapids, IAhooplanow.com

Brucemore Self-Guided Mansion Tours

Explore more than a century of Cedar Rapids history through the lives of the three families who called Brucemore home. Enjoy a self-guided tour of the first, second and third floors at your own pace. After your tour, visit the grounds at no additional cost. Timed entry begins every 30...
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

North Little Rock notebook

A section of Main Street in North Little Rock will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for repairs. The northbound lanes from West Second Street to West 24th Street will be closed. Traffic heading northbound on Main Street will be detoured onto Willow Street, to Pershing Boulevard and back to Main Street.
Washington County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you can...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

The Best Kayaking Lake In Pennsylvania Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Kayaking allows us to spend quiet time on the water under the golden summer sun or in the cold of winter. It’s perhaps one of the most relaxing ways to spend a day in nature. With 2,500 lakes in Pennsylvania, we have a ton of places to go kayaking all year round. However, if you […] The post The Best Kayaking Lake In Pennsylvania Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hobbiestherecord-online.com

Out There: Stories from the Woods

I am not much of a morning person. During the week I struggle to wake up before 7am, and during the weekends I catch up on the sleep I lost during the week, typically waking up anywhere between 8 and 9am. There is some Saturday or Sunday mornings, though, that...
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton Bridge Pedal returns Sat August 7th

Join us for a leisurely 9 mile ride along the Binghamton Greenway bike trails, escorted by the Southern Tier Bicycle Club and Binghamton police, with stops along the way at cultural sites. The Bridge Pedal starts and finishes at TechWorks!, 321 Water Street, Binghamton, one block north of DoubleTree Hilton...
Lifestylelifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Keuka Lake Water Carnival

Every August during the 1950s to the early 1960s, Keuka Lake was the home of what was, in our minds, truly “The Greatest Show on Earth”: the Keuka Lake Water Carnival. Preparations took all year, as people planned their performances and readied their boats. Morris Burke used his Cris Craft, and Bob Carpenter had his beautiful Fay Bowen, named The Spirit of Keuka. There was a Century Coronado for barefoot skiing, performed flawlessly by a man from Cypress Gardens, Florida, and attempted and later accomplished by Johnnie Hsu, Bruce Cutler, and Rob Corcoran. There were pyramids and trick skiing and shoe skiing, and really expert slalom skiing. There was the man who put a chair on a disc and went by reading the paper. There were clowns and a dog on an aquaplane and lots of surprises. Rob Corcoran built a hoop that was set on fire, and he jumped through it on skis. Johnnie Hsu did trick jumping and 360-degree turns off the jump at Keuka College, and did flips on his shoe skis and skied backwards, too. Bruce Cutler, who built the jump, was the very best distance jumper, and also had funny acts, especially with the floating bathtub and someone taking a shower. Morris Burke always did a headstand while riding an aquaplane until his wife Selina told him he was too old. There were so many terrific and accomplished acts. Those of us who were too young or not good enough to be in the show dreamed of when we could, and we all practiced diligently to be accepted. Sadly, all good things come to an end, as did our beloved Keuka Lake Water Carnival. But the memories live on.
PoliticsOnlyInYourState

The Louisiana Watermelon Festival Is Back For It’s 58th Year Of Fun

If there’s one thing Louisiana can do better than any other state, it’s throwing a festival. Louisiana loves a good party! So much so that there are over 400 festivals in Louisiana peppered throughout the state. With that many events, you can pretty much bet that there’s a festival going on just about every weekend somewhere in the state.
Travelwestsidenewsny.com

New adventures and glamping “On the Canals”

The NYS Canal Corporation recently announced a new program, On the Canals, a series of free excursions at five locations, including Medina, Palmyra-Macedon, Waterloo, Montezuma, and Amsterdam. From kayaking, biking, and boating, to fishing and birding – there is an On the Canals experience for adventurers of all skill levels.
Festivalestesparknews.com

Autumn Gold Festival Will Take Place September 25 & 26

One of Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraisers, Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats and Bands, will take place in Bond Park on the last weekend in September: September 25th & 26th. That weekend also includes a FREE DAY in Rocky Mountain National Park. This year’s Autumn Gold Festival features the...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Free Family Fun Event: Saturday, July 24

Benton County Historical Museum and Society, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday. It starts at the newly opened Corvallis Museum at 411 SW 2nd Street in Corvallis, and promotes cycling along the bike path to the Philomath Museum at 1101 Main Street in Philomath and back. Creativity in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy