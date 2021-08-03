Walton events calendar

(WALTON, NY) Live events are coming to Walton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walton:

Wine Component Tasting Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Learn about the components in wine and how to smell and taste them

Toddler Rhyme Time Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 40 Elm St, Delhi, NY

An interactive program featuring repetitive songs, finger plays, and motion. We read one short book and color pictures. Ages 0-3. Phone: 607-746-2662

3rd Annual DVRR Raffle on the River Downsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 15500 NY-30, Downsville, NY

Sunday, AUGUST 8, 2021 Meet at the Downsville Covered Bridge prior to departure (recommended arrival is 11am so you have ample time to sign up/get your number). Leaving the bridge at 12pm! *No fee...

Cider 101 Tasting Class Delhi, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn about the great ciders of New York State About this Event Cider 101 Join us as we take a look at the ever more complex world of hard apple cider around the state. Certainly, the beverage of...

Surface Water Rescue Walton, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 61 West St, Walton, NY

This course is designed for water rescue in flat or slow-moving water in lakes, ponds, rivers, and bays. It meets the NFPA 1006 standards for Surface Water Rescue at the awareness, operations, and...