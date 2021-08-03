Cancel
Pittsfield, IL

What’s up Pittsfield: Local events calendar

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Live events are coming to Pittsfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HkIl_0bGQw7vq00

Brushville

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Comcert Series presents Brushville live on the patio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEvIQ_0bGQw7vq00

Pool Tournament Monday Nights

Griggsville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 W Quincy St, Griggsville, IL

In house pool tournament Entry fee $10.00 a person, .50 tables- split quarters. Race to 3 with 8 players or less . 9 or more players winners side race to 3, losers side 1 game

Spunky Bottom Girls Live on The Patio!

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series is proud to welcome back the Spunky Bottom Girls for multiply shows! These gals has been a big part of the Evandys Boatel Family since the beginning.

Mississippi Leghound at Evandy's Boatel

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Join us at the Boatel for a Howling good time!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DM0x_0bGQw7vq00

HTL XXII

Summer Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Summer Hill, IL

HTL XXII is Supershoots signature event. A 3-day 4-night Americana themed creative photography workshop. Located in the Heartland of America in beautiful and scenic Pike County, IL. Also check out...

