Morris events calendar

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Morris calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morris:

ELC Games Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

ELC’s excited to host their 3rd annual ELC Games on August 7th, 2021! This year's competition will be same-sex teams of 3 style! RX, Intermediate, and Novice divisions all welcomed! With 2 indoor...

Pet Away Your Stress Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come spend some time with one of the best parts of campus, Archie!! Arcbie is a fabulous, sweet, and trained therapy dog. You can swing by if you simply want to pet Archie, spend time with him or...

Sherwin Linton | Storck Band Shell Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 177 Co Rd 22, Morris, MN

Shirwin Linton is back for another year at the Stevens County Fair on Sunday, August 15 - playing in the Storck Band Shell! From the artist: "Sherwin Linton is a legendary 60 year Folk, Country...

First Day Floats! Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 Columbia Ave, Morris, MN

It's the first day of classes! We'll have root beer and orange soda floats at 110 Columbia Ave. We hope you'll join us for a float!

Celebration of Life Gathering Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Morris, MN

Deloris' family will be hosting a gathering at Pomme de Terre Park in the main pavilion. The gathering will start at 1pm and go until 4pm. We will have cake and refreshments to share. We would...