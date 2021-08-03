Coming soon: Post events

(POST, TX) Post has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Post area:

Club Demonstration Services Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Club Demonstration Services are hiring Hiring Event: In-Warehouse Food Sample Representative - Offers On The Spot; Apply To Attend in Slaton, Tx, United States. Directly apply to Club...

1st Friday Java & Jams Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 152 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

1st Friday Java & Jams is on Facebook. To connect with 1st Friday Java & Jams, join Facebook today.

Back to School Bash Lorenzo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Tyler Ave, Lorenzo, TX

Kids in k-6th come and join us on August 7th from 11am to 12pm. We will be handing out backpacks stuffed with school supplies to the first 60 kids. Hot dogs will be served as well for both parents...

In-Warehouse Hiring Event: Part Time Brand Ambassador Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Apply Today - New Career Opportunities With a Diverse Portfolio of Clients. Corporate, In-Store, Full-time and Part-time Employment Options. Work in IT, Human Resources, Marketing, and More.

Cole Barnhill Post, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1210 N Broadway St, Post, TX

Thursday August 12th, 2021 AFTER THE RODEO CONCERT Featuring COLE BARNHILL