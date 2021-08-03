Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Live events coming up in Redwood Falls

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 3 days ago

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Redwood Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redwood Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vi3Cz_0bGQvtju00

BRAD & NANCY ANDERSON CLEAN JOHN DEERE FARM EQUIPMENT RETIREMENT AUCTION

Belview, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

John Deere 8410T, John Deere 8100 MFWD, John Deere 4020, JD 9670 2WD Combine & Heads and more!!Live...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jE6i_0bGQvtju00

Junior Golf Jamboree

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E Oak St, Redwood Falls, MN

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021 4PM – 7PM AT THE REDWOOD FALLS GOLF CLUB HOT DOGS, CHIPS & BEVERAGES WILL BE PROVIDED. Free for all golfers. Must be registered in advance to play. Parents play with your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcZcP_0bGQvtju00

Practical Performance Handgun Class

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 34813 Laser Ave, Redwood Falls, MN

Professional handgunner and grand master level shooter Tim Herron, will be instructing a two day, Practical Performance handgun class, Aug 21-22 Class size is limited to 8-12 students wanting to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmOxa_0bGQvtju00

Minnesota Farmfest

Morgan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Minnesota Farmfest show continues to connect industry leading manufacturers and providers with decision making producers. This show is the largest agricultural events in the world and it...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCsDv_0bGQvtju00

Board Meeting – Dec 2021 — Redwood Soil & Water Conservation District

Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: 1241 E Bridge St Suite C, Redwood Falls, MN

Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at the SWCD office located in Redwood Falls, MN. Meetings are open to the public. Start time is 8:30 a.m. Please check the Agenda or...

Learn More

Redwood Falls News Alert

Redwood Falls News Alert

ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

