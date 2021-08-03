Live events coming up in Redwood Falls

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Redwood Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Redwood Falls:

BRAD & NANCY ANDERSON CLEAN JOHN DEERE FARM EQUIPMENT RETIREMENT AUCTION Belview, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

John Deere 8410T, John Deere 8100 MFWD, John Deere 4020, JD 9670 2WD Combine & Heads and more!!Live...

Junior Golf Jamboree Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E Oak St, Redwood Falls, MN

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021 4PM – 7PM AT THE REDWOOD FALLS GOLF CLUB HOT DOGS, CHIPS & BEVERAGES WILL BE PROVIDED. Free for all golfers. Must be registered in advance to play. Parents play with your...

Practical Performance Handgun Class Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 34813 Laser Ave, Redwood Falls, MN

Professional handgunner and grand master level shooter Tim Herron, will be instructing a two day, Practical Performance handgun class, Aug 21-22 Class size is limited to 8-12 students wanting to...

Minnesota Farmfest Morgan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Minnesota Farmfest show continues to connect industry leading manufacturers and providers with decision making producers. This show is the largest agricultural events in the world and it...

Board Meeting – Dec 2021 — Redwood Soil & Water Conservation District Redwood Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: 1241 E Bridge St Suite C, Redwood Falls, MN

Board meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at the SWCD office located in Redwood Falls, MN. Meetings are open to the public. Start time is 8:30 a.m. Please check the Agenda or...