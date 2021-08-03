Cancel
Wheatland, WY

Wheatland events calendar

Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
(WHEATLAND, WY) Wheatland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wheatland:

2021 Ladies Retreat

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 382 Fletcher Park Rd, Wheatland, WY

Come and join us for a wonderful weekend of time away from your daily tasks to get refreshed and renewed. We have lots of good food, fellowship, and relaxing time.

Blessing of Children & Waterslide Party

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Blessing of Children for the School Year and Waterslide Party. Blessing will be during services at 11:00am and Waterslide Party will follow. Hamburgers & Hotdogs provided at party. Please bring...

Platte County Fair

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 59 Antelope Gap Rd, Wheatland, WY

Show Dir.: Fair Office hr Join to view : Email / contact Web Event Phone Food Fee Exhib. Fee FestivalNet is not the event & does not book the participants; we provide contact info to save you time...

Graveside Service

Wheatland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

A graveside service for Margaret E. Memmer, 91, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming. Please bring your own lawn chair to sit in for...

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
