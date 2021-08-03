Coming soon: Belcourt events
(BELCOURT, ND) Belcourt is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belcourt:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND
Friday, August 6 8pm Neat Nocturnal Animals Join us at the amphitheater to meet some neat nocturnal North Dakota animals and learn how they communicate in the dark. Saturday, August 7 9am Morning...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
ENCLOSED TRAILER & TREE CULTIVATOR - 2017 American Hauler 8 x 20 enclosed trailer, Model #ALC852, tandem axle, bumper hitch - 3 pt. Lorenz Mfg. Co. tree cultivator TOOLS & SHOP ITEMS - Clarke...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 15 Main Ave E, Rolla, ND
Hollywood Knockouts Female Oil Wrestling and Hot Cream Wrestling Show with audience participation. Great for Birthdays and Bachelor parties or just a fun night out however, this isn't just for men...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 3965 Sky Dancer Way NE, Belcourt, ND
My wife and I had an awesome time with wonderful people and great music from Paul Benjamin and of course Indigenous was amazing 😁😁😁😁
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 415 Main St, Bottineau, ND
Come help Bob and Kat sing the night away!!
