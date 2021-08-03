Colby events coming soon

(COLBY, KS) Colby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colby:

Citizens Health Expo Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2227 S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Citizens Health will be hosting the Citizens Health Expo on Saturday, September 18th from 7-10am at the City Limits Convention Center. Discounted lab screenings will be offered as well as free...

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.

Sunflower Festival Dance Party, Colby,KS Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Discover all the upcoming nonprofit & fundraisers events happening near you in Colby, Kansas.

Memorial service Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 N Main Ave, Goodland, KS

Find the obituary of Dianne Merz (1946 - 2021) from Parker, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Thomas County Coalition Meeting Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us either in person or via Zoom for our monthly Thomas County Coalition meetings. Scroll to learn more