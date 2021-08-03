Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colby, KS

Colby events coming soon

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 5 days ago

(COLBY, KS) Colby has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwKN2_0bGQvfcy00

Citizens Health Expo

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2227 S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Citizens Health will be hosting the Citizens Health Expo on Saturday, September 18th from 7-10am at the City Limits Convention Center. Discounted lab screenings will be offered as well as free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481V1a_0bGQvfcy00

VFW's We Did It Craft Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Cherry Ave, Goodland, KS

Craft fair with food and craft booths. Artists from the tri-state region. 9am-5pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEwFQ_0bGQvfcy00

Sunflower Festival Dance Party, Colby,KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Discover all the upcoming nonprofit & fundraisers events happening near you in Colby, Kansas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNWxx_0bGQvfcy00

Memorial service

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 211 N Main Ave, Goodland, KS

Find the obituary of Dianne Merz (1946 - 2021) from Parker, CO. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzI6N_0bGQvfcy00

Thomas County Coalition Meeting

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us either in person or via Zoom for our monthly Thomas County Coalition meetings. Scroll to learn more

Learn More

Comments / 0

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
10
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parker, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
City
Colby, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#City Limits#Ks Rrb Colby#Ks Citizens Health#The Citizens Health Expo#Ks Craft#Parker Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy