Burkesville, KY

Burkesville events coming soon

Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 3 days ago

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Burkesville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burkesville:

Edmonton Pumpkin Festival

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 E Stockton St, Edmonton, KY

08/24 to 08/25 2019 - Branstetter Park Bluegrass Festival & Homecoming meta Branstetter Park, Summer Shade , KY Entertainment: 1 stage - L (music types: BG GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: 5 Juried: no...

Bad Seed at Barn Lot Theater

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Edmonton, KY

The scene is a small Southern town where Colonel and Christine Penmark live with their daughter, Rhoda. Little Rhoda Penmark is the evil queen of the story. On the surface she is sweet, charming...

Burkesville Cumberland County Fair

Burkesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The fair features a carnival, Agricultural Exhibits, Horse Shows, Baby Contests, Little MIss/Mister, Miss Teen Kentucky, Miss Kentucky County Fair, Demolition Derby, food booths, a Truck Pull, ATV...

Barn Lot Theater Presents: Waiting for Godot

Edmonton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 207 S Main St, Edmonton, KY

Barn Lot Theater proudly presents one of the best known works of 20th century theater, Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s classic two-act play that explores the nature of the human condition. As...

Big South Fork River Dash — Southern Paddlesports

Burkesville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

This summer grab a kayak, paddleboard, or canoe and head to Burkesville, Kentucky for the 4th annual Mighty Cumberland River Run! This stretch of the Cumberland River is truly one of the most...

