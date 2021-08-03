Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Ten Fascinating Colorado Landmarks We Have On Our Bucket List

By Wes Adams
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New to the state, already late! That won't stop me from creating a bucket list of Colorado Landmarks that I really wanna see. Of the ten places I can't wait to check out, I've knocked out two of them. Not bad for a first day. The last time I spent some time in Grand Junction I was able to spend an entire day wandering around the Colorado National Monument. I plan to spend several more days up there. Waylon suggested I go climb Mount Garfield. I'm gonna make him come with me cause he will probably have to carry me to the top.

Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Why Your Colorado Grocery Bill May Be On the Way Up

The temporary closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is having a major impact on Coloradans in more ways than one. Of course, anyone who has traveled the I-70 corridor in recent days is well aware of how the closure of the interstate has dramatically increased travel times across the state. Detours around Glenwood Canyon are adding nearly three hours to travel times between the front range and the western slope. However, the inconvenience of the closure isn't even the worst of it.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

The Goodest Boy: The Legend of Colorado’s Shep the Turnpike Dog

Here's the legend of Colorado's Shep the Turnpike Dog who showed up on a construction site and became a permanent turnpike employee. The legend of Shep the Turnpike dog starts in 1950 when this good boy first made his appearance on a construction site in Colorado. Shep showed on the construction site of the Boulder-Denver Turnpike and never left.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

$2.5 Million Colorado Home Has Indoor Lap Pool

This Colorado home is for those who have fitness in mind. From outdoor sports to indoor swimming, you will find it all in at this home located in Indian Hills, Colorado. The home itself is a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom property with a total of 5,125 square feet of living space on a total of 17 acres of land. Located on the property, you will find a sports court to play tennis, basketball, and shuffleboard. Inside the home, you will be able to swim all year round in the twenty-yard lap pool. The kids even have their own dedicated kiddie pool. Sore muscles? hope into the jetted spa to unwind and relax.
AnimalsPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

What’s Up With These Painted Mountain Goats On Mt Evans?

When you head up to the high country, you expect to see some incredible jaw-dropping scenery and some out-of-the-ordinary stuff. Something that is NOT out of the ordinary to see, especially around Mt. Evans are mountains goats. However, painted mountain goats? That's a new one, but they are out there and I'll tell you why.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Worst Nasty Colorado River Reviews on Google

As you are no doubt aware, the Colorado River is awesome. Sadly, even Nature's finest work can fall victim to bad reviews on the web. Here are a handful of amusingly bad reviews of the Colorado River you can find on Google. For this list, I'm grabbing reviews with an...

