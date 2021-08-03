Pay Attention to This to Make Your PR More Effective Than Ever Before

Have an open mind. This is the most important one to succeed in digital marketing. The landscape is constantly evolving; there are thousands of new partners and technology emerging, new privacy laws being debated and considered, and you have to be willing to educate yourself and hear out what different companies are offering as solutions to the challenges of brand and agency marketers. Vendors often get a bad reputation for cold calls and “wasting” time, but if you use these capabilities meetings to educate yourself and get smarter about the landscape, you are inevitably going to provide more value to the clients as a wealth of knowledge on the many offerings in a cluttered landscape.