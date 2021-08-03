Moorefield events coming up

(MOOREFIELD, WV) Moorefield is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moorefield:

These Months of Our Lives March 2020- March 2021 Auditions Petersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 18 Mount View St, Petersburg, WV

The Landes Arts Center for the Performing Arts For Immediate Release July 21, 2021 Auditions & Sign-up Aug 3,4, 5 at 6 p.m. for New Musical Landes Arts Center is inviting anyone who is interested...

Hoofbeats for Happiness Youth Horse Camp 2021 Baker, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 528 Petes Sake Pointe Dr, Baker, WV

Hoofbeats for Happiness an initiative through the Eastern Regional FRN, is offering Youth Horse Camp (YCH) to West Virginia children in grades 3 - 12. At YHC learn good horsemanship and make new...

Jakob's Ferry Stragglers Petersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 18 Mount View St, Petersburg, WV

The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers draw from old-time, bluegrass, country, jazz, rockabilly and swing to create their tight, high-energy string b“The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers a...

Tri-County Fair Petersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 107 Rig St, Petersburg, WV

Schedule of Events: 9am 4-H / FFA Swine Showmanship (LA) 2am 4-H / FFA Skill-A-Thon / AG Olympics (LA) 4pm Exhibits Open Main Exhibit Bldg. 5pm Master

Petersburg Pizza Hut Deals at www.PizzaHut.com Petersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 444 Virginia Ave, Petersburg, WV

For additional money saving offers at Petersburg Pizza Hut, visit Click for Details