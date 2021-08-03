Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Events on the Holdrege calendar

(HOLDREGE, NE) Live events are coming to Holdrege.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Holdrege area:

Open Water Certification Dives

Elm Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Elm Creek, NE

This weekend we will be certifying Open Water Scuba Divers at Sandy Channel and doing Specialty Classes. To sign up, you can message us here or email paige@scubaheartland.com Certified divers are...

NEW CHURCH DIRECTORY

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1103 Sheridan St, Holdrege, NE

To sign up on line Monday- Friday at www.ucdir.com User name: ne109 family password: photos

2021 Nebraska State Corn Husking Competition

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2701 Burlington St, Holdrege, NE

The Phelps County Historical Society is pleased to announce that the Nebraska Prairie Museum will once again host the 2021 Nebraska State Hand Cornhusking competition on Saturday, September 25th...

Swim the Distance

Holdrege, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1415 Broadway St, Holdrege, NE

Swim your way to better health by training for and participating in Swim the Distance. Choose your race — one mile (70 lengths), a half-mile (35 lengths) or 550 yards (22 lengths). The benefits...

Harlan County Junior Fair

Orleans, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Old fashioned, traditional county fair with many things for young and old to do, including agricultural exhibits, animals, childrens activities, entertainment and lots of food.

