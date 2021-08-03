The Wharf announces six new businesses at its Orange Beach complex

(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – The Blue Marlin Grand Championship, known as The Greatest Show in Sportfishing, returns to The Wharf in Orange Beach next week. It’s expected more than 60 teams will be competing for more than $1.5 million in prize money. The event is also the final leg of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship. Ten teams still have an opportunity to win the championship and to be crowned the top sportfishing team in the Gulf of Mexico for 2021.