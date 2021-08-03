The Wharf announces six new businesses at its Orange Beach complex
(OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Orange Beach announced Aug. 3 the opening of six new businesses. Newly opened stores include Murder Point Oysters, Coco Louie with vintage and “pre-loved” purses and accessories, the Spice and Tea Exchange, MA Beauty Lounge, a full-service salon, Good Dog Boutique gift shop for dog lovers and Joanna A. Boutique with trendy ladies’ fashion.www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0