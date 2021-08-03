Cancel
Tonopah, AZ

Tonopah events coming soon

Tonopah Digest
 3 days ago

(TONOPAH, AZ) Live events are coming to Tonopah.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tonopah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nw1QI_0bGQvEzT00

Cheerleading Registration

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 22865 W Lower Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Cheerleading Registration for AZ Energy Elite Allstars ☆ages 5-15 ☆Levels 1, 2 and 3 ☆No experience required, we will train ☆We will evaluate all that register to see which team level is best for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMdrt_0bGQvEzT00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20909 W Yuma Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Welcome to Desert Hills Baptist Church GriefShare Ministry! We meet Monday's at 6:30 pm. Refreshments provided. Sign up here or visit our website to register, or for more information ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmqCt_0bGQvEzT00

Storytime

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

You and your toddler (ages 2-5) learn tips for building vocabulary through interactive stories, songs, and games. You will have time at the end to play and get to know other parents and toddlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIv0e_0bGQvEzT00

Friday Night Poker

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 402 E Narramore Ave, Buckeye, AZ

Texas Hold Em American Legion Post 53 Buckeye, AZ $15.00 Buy in Cards Drop at 1900 For Details contact the post at 623-236-5757 or 623-693-8622 Event is open to the public

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVA9H_0bGQvEzT00

Pizza with the Pastor

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20555 W Roosevelt St, Buckeye, AZ

Looking to get to know Summit Community Church a little more? This event is the perfect venue for getting the rundown from Pastor Nate over a few slices.

Tonopah Digest

Tonopah, AZ
ABOUT

With Tonopah Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

