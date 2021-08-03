Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield events coming up

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 3 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brRbm_0bGQvCE100

Book Bites!

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children's collection. Each week on Thursdays from 7 to 7:30PM, Mrs. Liz will read an excerpt from a book off one of the New Books shelves. You may discover your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orYAy_0bGQvCE100

Downtown Waterville Scavenger Hunt

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Grab your phone, binoculars and friends and come downtown! Each week we will hide colorful building blocks with great prizes for you to find in and around downtown. We will also be asking for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Arpp0_0bGQvCE100

Comedy Night!

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Water St #111, Waterville, ME

List of Ian Comedy upcoming events. Comedy Events by Ian Comedy. Ian Stuart is a nationally touring comedian/writer. His album "Day Drinker" is out on Acuity R

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ioJJ_0bGQvCE100

Yardgoods Sit & Knit — Maine Yarn Cruise

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 Concourse W, Waterville, ME

Join us on Tuesdays from 10am -12 Sit for Knit at Yardgoods! We have a group of women who like to visit and knit. All are welcome.

Learn More

Ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce!

Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We would love to have our fantastic customers, family and friends join us Thursday August 12th at 3pm here at Viva Unlimited LLC located at 129 Main St in Waterville, ME to celebrate our ribbon...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield News Watch

Fairfield, ME
30
Followers
193
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterville, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Fairfield, ME
City
Waterville, ME
Fairfield, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Viva Unlimited Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy