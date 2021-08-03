Fairfield events coming up

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

Book Bites! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 73 Elm St, Waterville, ME

Enjoy tasty tidbits of our new children's collection. Each week on Thursdays from 7 to 7:30PM, Mrs. Liz will read an excerpt from a book off one of the New Books shelves. You may discover your...

Downtown Waterville Scavenger Hunt Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Grab your phone, binoculars and friends and come downtown! Each week we will hide colorful building blocks with great prizes for you to find in and around downtown. We will also be asking for...

Comedy Night! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Water St #111, Waterville, ME

List of Ian Comedy upcoming events. Comedy Events by Ian Comedy. Ian Stuart is a nationally touring comedian/writer. His album "Day Drinker" is out on Acuity R

Yardgoods Sit & Knit — Maine Yarn Cruise Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 60 Concourse W, Waterville, ME

Join us on Tuesdays from 10am -12 Sit for Knit at Yardgoods! We have a group of women who like to visit and knit. All are welcome.

Ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce! Waterville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We would love to have our fantastic customers, family and friends join us Thursday August 12th at 3pm here at Viva Unlimited LLC located at 129 Main St in Waterville, ME to celebrate our ribbon...