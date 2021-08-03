Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud events calendar

Red Bud News Watch
(RED BUD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Red Bud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Bud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwPB4_0bGQv9f500

WSR @ Lisa’s

Prairie Du Rocher, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

WSR @ Lisa’s Hosted By White Stone Revival. Event starts at Sun Sep 12 2021 at 06:00 pm and happening at Prairie Du Rocher., Rendezvous Weekend! Full Band Show On The Patio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281BYw_0bGQv9f500

BoomBox all 80's Band at Waterstreet Bar & Grill Labor Day Monday!

Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 South St, Evansville, IL

What are you doing for Labor Day?? How about spending it on the Kaskaskia River day drinking and dancing to all your favorite 80's music? Join us Labor Day (Monday) and spend your afternoon with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6Um4_0bGQv9f500

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD!

Evansville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD! is on Facebook. To connect with Return to LIBERTY COURTYARD!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3dWp_0bGQv9f500

Multi-Family Auction

Hecker, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Auction Listings provided by AuctionZip.com. Although the information published herein is from sources deemed reliable, AuctionZip.com expressly disclaims any liability for errors, omissions or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuqYM_0bGQv9f500

Roeslein Modular Fabrication Job Fair

Red Bud, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

List of Roeslein & Associates, Inc. upcoming events. Job-fairs Events by Roeslein & Associates, Inc.. Engineering - Procurement - Fabrication - Constructio

Red Bud News Watch

