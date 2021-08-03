Wadena events coming soon

(WADENA, MN) Live events are coming to Wadena.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wadena:

Pig N Wing Challenge Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 400 Ash Ave NW, Wadena, MN

BBQ challenge featuring ribs and wings. Competitors do the cooking and the public gets to enjoy!

Wings & Wheels Over Wadena Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 33512 Co Hwy 77, Wadena, MN

15th Annual Wings & Wheels Over Wadena Fly/Drive In & Community Day. Come out and enjoy breakfast with us. Airplane Rides, Static displays of helicopter, Emergency Vehicles, Bounce Houses, War...

Vacation Bible School Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Yoga on Tap Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

Join Leona once a month for yoga at Drastic Measures Brewery! Class is for yogis of all levels. $15/person includes one 10oz beer after class. Please call 218-632-2900 to reserve your spot. Please...

Eric Reitan Live Wadena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 Jefferson St S, Wadena, MN

Eric combines the perfect blend of raw energy & stage presence transforming all of your favorite hits from the 60's to present day into a stunning energy packed feel good acoustical performance...