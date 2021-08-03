Live events Flora — what’s coming up

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flora area:

Wayne County Fundraiser Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 236 US-45, Fairfield, IL

Join your fellow supporters of Bailey For Illinois in and around Wayne County! Hot meal, live auction, and freedom!🇺🇸 $30/Ticket Thank you to the event coordinators: Lee Ann Samford and Joyce...

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference, join Facebook today.

BoomBox all 80's Pop/Rock Band at Ford Town USA Celebration! Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Discover and keep yourself updated with all the pop concerts in Flora, Illinois; not just concerts but pop artist tours, bands, live music, gigs and so much more.

FMH Blood Drive Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive for the public on August 18th. Give blood to save lives! The blood drive will take place from 11:30am-4:30pm at Fairfield Memorial...

Noah's Park (A one day VBS) Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12 Parsons Ln, Flora, IL

Noah’s Park (A one day VBS) @ Flora Church of the Nazarene – Flora, IL Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 12 PM – 4 PM – Water activities, blow-ups, craft, food & story time. For all children ages 4yr...