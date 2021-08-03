Live events Flora — what’s coming up

Cancel
Flora, IL

Flora News Flash
 3 days ago

(FLORA, IL) Live events are coming to Flora.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orRN4_0bGQv4FS00

Wayne County Fundraiser

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 236 US-45, Fairfield, IL

Join your fellow supporters of Bailey For Illinois in and around Wayne County! Hot meal, live auction, and freedom!🇺🇸 $30/Ticket Thank you to the event coordinators: Lee Ann Samford and Joyce...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7hiq_0bGQv4FS00

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Not Your Ordinary Freedom Conference, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sp51M_0bGQv4FS00

BoomBox all 80's Pop/Rock Band at Ford Town USA Celebration!

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Discover and keep yourself updated with all the pop concerts in Flora, Illinois; not just concerts but pop artist tours, bands, live music, gigs and so much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlj4X_0bGQv4FS00

FMH Blood Drive

Fairfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be hosting a blood drive for the public on August 18th. Give blood to save lives! The blood drive will take place from 11:30am-4:30pm at Fairfield Memorial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZgZ8_0bGQv4FS00

Noah's Park (A one day VBS)

Flora, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12 Parsons Ln, Flora, IL

Noah’s Park (A one day VBS) @ Flora Church of the Nazarene – Flora, IL Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 12 PM – 4 PM – Water activities, blow-ups, craft, food & story time. For all children ages 4yr...

Learn More

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

