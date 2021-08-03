Disputanta events coming up

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are coming to Disputanta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Disputanta area:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Virginia State University Virginia State University, VA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Virginia State University, VA 23806

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Pickup Comedy Fort Lee, VA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

A weekly comedy show hosted by Will Minor and Jack Parker! Come on out and watch comedians from near and far kick butt and make you laugh!

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021 Prince George County, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021 To Benefit Homeless Pets in Our Area!

Rolling Thunder VA Chapter 5 Poker Run Prince George County, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1701 Temple Pkwy, Prince George, VA

Rolling Thunder VA Chapter 5 Poker Run at Colonial Harley-Davidson! Registration starting at 9:00am. KSU at 10:30am. Entry Fee: $20 Rider / $5 Passenger / $5 Extra Hand FREE lunch prepared by the...

Brass & Grass at Harbor Blast Prince George County, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

Brass & Grass at the Harbor Blast Concert Series. Come and see The Grass is Dead and Audacity Brass Band perform at one show! The best Brass Band with New Orleans influenced Brass Band with a funk...