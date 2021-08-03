Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Disputanta, VA

Disputanta events coming up

Posted by 
Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 3 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Live events are coming to Disputanta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Disputanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkfx4_0bGQv1bH00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Virginia State University

Virginia State University, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Virginia State University, VA 23806

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ty9PO_0bGQv1bH00

Pickup Comedy

Fort Lee, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

A weekly comedy show hosted by Will Minor and Jack Parker! Come on out and watch comedians from near and far kick butt and make you laugh! You may also like the following events from Jack N’ Minor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxImp_0bGQv1bH00

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021 To Benefit Homeless Pets in Our Area!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308gr0_0bGQv1bH00

Rolling Thunder VA Chapter 5 Poker Run

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1701 Temple Pkwy, Prince George, VA

Rolling Thunder VA Chapter 5 Poker Run at Colonial Harley-Davidson! Registration starting at 9:00am. KSU at 10:30am. Entry Fee: $20 Rider / $5 Passenger / $5 Extra Hand FREE lunch prepared by the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frOCQ_0bGQv1bH00

Brass & Grass at Harbor Blast

Prince George County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine St, Prince George, VA

Brass & Grass at the Harbor Blast Concert Series. Come and see The Grass is Dead and Audacity Brass Band perform at one show! The best Brass Band with New Orleans influenced Brass Band with a funk...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta Journal

Disputanta, VA
23
Followers
164
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appomattox, VA
City
Disputanta, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Virginia State University#Jack N#Va Brass Grass#Brass Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy