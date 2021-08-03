Live events Fort Plain — what’s coming up

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Live events are lining up on the Fort Plain calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Plain:

C.Y.C Boiling Pot 5K and Kids Free Fun Run Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 20 Mohawk St, Canajoharie, NY

9th annual BP5K and Kids Free Fun Run. 5K road race through village of Canajoharie. 5K to Follow. Kids activities, Food, Raffles and Prizes Schedule: Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. Kids runs at...

Catskill Puppet Theater: The Villain’s Moustache Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

Join us as we present the Catskill Puppet Theater as they perform the puppet show: The Villain's Moustache! This performance is part of our Summer Reading Program Performance is FREE This show is...

Wine Bottle Painting! Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

Join us for this adult craft program! We will be painting wine bottles and then lighting them with LED fairy lights. All supplies are included. This is a free event. Registration required. Please...

Canajoharie Farmers Market Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 16 - October 2021 Sundays, 11:00am - 2:00pm Location:24 Church Street

Craft and Chat Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

Join our crafty friends for an hour of making! Need help on a project? Or ideas for a new one? Just want to chat? Join the fun every Thursday at 3 pm at the Canajoharie Library.