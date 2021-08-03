Cancel
Harlan, IA

Live events on the horizon in Harlan

Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 3 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Harlan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WC9QH_0bGQuz8t00

FinishLine

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Harlan, IA

Event Classes Eagles Landing IMCA Late Models, Sport Compact, KNOD Radio Hobby Stocks, Keast Motors Northern Sport Modifieds, Pizza Ranch Stock Cars, Pitts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IHmRZ_0bGQuz8t00

Shelby County Farmers Market

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2099 Chatburn Ave, Harlan, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 3:30PM - 6PM June 19 - October 30, 2021Saturday 8:30AM - 12PM Location: 2099 Chatburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdIdR_0bGQuz8t00

Beyond BOW: Women, Wine & Water

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 514 Maple Rd, Harlan, IA

It's a weekend of kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, crafting and wine tasting! ➡️ Preregistration and $80 fee required here: https://conta.cc/3fdXy5F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbDNJ_0bGQuz8t00

Youth Reader's Advisory with Ms. Emily

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 718 Court St, Harlan, IA

This week Liz and Dena will be discussing "The Voice of Melody" by local author, Kaylene Powell. "The mission of the Harlan Community Library is to provide a welcoming place to promote the love of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxWml_0bGQuz8t00

A David Gaul Production

Harlan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1805 Morse Ave, Harlan, IA

Join the Shelby County Historical Museum and local film creator David Gaul, as we show one of his famous films! Learn more about the history of Shelby County through David Gaul's engaging films...

Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
