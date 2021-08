A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.