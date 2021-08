In May, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates made headlines when they announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The pair tweeted a joint statement, saying: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said on Twitter. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives." The divorce was officially finalized on Aug. 2, bringing the matter into the mainstream once again. During a recent interview, Gates got candid about how he's feeling as the end of his marriage is now official. To see what he had to say, read on.