Childress events calendar

(CHILDRESS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Childress calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Childress:

Back to School Pot Luck in the Park Party Memphis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Everyone invited for fun and games in the City Park. Bring your games, chairs, tables. Pot Luck so bring your favorite foods. Live Music!!

Mobile Unit Visits Childress Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1902 Ave G NW, Childress, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Jeremy Camp Wellington, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 902 East Ave, Wellington, TX

Jeremy Camp @ Wellington Ritz Theatre, Wellington, TX Aug. 8, 2021 – all the venue information, dates & tickets prices on MyRockShows.

Chillicothe Varsity Football @ Hedley Hedley, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 301 Jones St, Hedley, TX

The Hedley (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Chillicothe (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

STS SUMMERTIDE Childress, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1100 7th St NW, Childress, TX

Jr Patriot Qualifier in Break Away, Tie Down, Pole Bending, Goat Tying Childress TX Mashburn Event Center 940-732-6031