Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Licking, MO

Licking events coming soon

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 3 days ago

(LICKING, MO) Live events are coming to Licking.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Licking area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UebDi_0bGQuog800

Raymondville School board meeting

Raymondville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Hwy B, Raymondville, MO

Raymondville School board meeting is 6:30pm in the library media lab.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmuTA_0bGQuog800

2021 September 14th-19th Ride

Duke, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 34709 Wood Road, Duke, MO

September is a great time to visit the Ozarks and ride the trails where the Big Piney flows! Limited Wi-Fi access in the dining hall. Leave the cookin' at home! 3 home cooked meals/day, covered...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xHLv_0bGQuog800

Hunter Hathcoat

Edgar Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26401 Co Rd 6127, Edgar Springs, MO

Hunter Hathcoat Band's debut performance at Hooves and Boots Grill & Event Center. Come enjoy great food and red dirt country music! All Ages. $5 cover.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tOeX_0bGQuog800

Adult Education Classes

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO

Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...

Learn More

SoundBoxxx @ Hooves & Boots

Edgar Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 26401 Co Rd 6127, Edgar Springs, MO

We are excited to play Hooves & Boots for Edgar Prairie Days!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
47
Followers
190
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
City
Duke, MO
City
Edgar Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Licking, MO
Government
City
Raymondville, MO
City
Houston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mo Raymondville School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy