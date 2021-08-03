Licking events coming soon

(LICKING, MO) Live events are coming to Licking.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Licking area:

Raymondville School board meeting Raymondville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 135 W Hwy B, Raymondville, MO

Raymondville School board meeting is 6:30pm in the library media lab.

2021 September 14th-19th Ride Duke, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 34709 Wood Road, Duke, MO

September is a great time to visit the Ozarks and ride the trails where the Big Piney flows! Limited Wi-Fi access in the dining hall. Leave the cookin' at home! 3 home cooked meals/day, covered...

Hunter Hathcoat Edgar Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 26401 Co Rd 6127, Edgar Springs, MO

Hunter Hathcoat Band's debut performance at Hooves and Boots Grill & Event Center. Come enjoy great food and red dirt country music! All Ages. $5 cover.

Adult Education Classes Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO

Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...

SoundBoxxx @ Hooves & Boots Edgar Springs, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 26401 Co Rd 6127, Edgar Springs, MO

We are excited to play Hooves & Boots for Edgar Prairie Days!!