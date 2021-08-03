Coming soon: Brady events

(BRADY, TX) Brady is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brady:

Marriage Enrichment Weekend Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

Invest in your marriage by joining us for our Marriage Enrichment Weekend! Breakfast will be served, there will be relevant teaching, Q & A and discussion and great fellowship. Childcare provided...

River Kids Play Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 217 E College Ave, Mason, TX

The well-known story that Jesus told, called The Parable of the Good Samaritan, comes to life as a fun, over-the-top whodunit (think the movie Clue). Solving this mystery means discovering again...

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Brady Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The Brady (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Fort Mason Golf Annual Fundraiser-Scramble, Raffle, Auction, and Dinner Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 566 Fairground Rd, Mason, TX

Scramble begins at 2:00 pm, followed by Social Hour starting at 5:00 pm, at the Mason City Community Building

Aug Heartland Merchant’s Market Brady, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2309 S Bridge St, Brady, TX

Vendors will be set up selling their handmade, homemade, boutique and unique goods