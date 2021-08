Bill Gates split with wife Melinda French Gates has left him without a spouse, is nearly poorer by $6 billion worth of stock, and has also lost his position of being the fourth-richest person in the world to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Gates is now the fifth-richest person globally, with at least $129.6 billion to call his own. Bill Gates had given Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co.