Osceola, IA

Osceola events calendar

Osceola Post
(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:

K9 Workout Weekend > IA Fall 2021

Lucas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 54254 150 Ave, Lucas, IA

You bring your agenda on the skills you would like to advance over the weekend. We then assist in creating your training. This is a great way to challenge yourself in a unique environment for any...

Paradise Farmers Market

Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 207 N Main St D, Leon, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 24 - October , 2021Thursdays, 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM Location:Decatur County Courthouse Square,207 North Main Street

2021 Seminar Series: Osceola

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2520 College Dr, Osceola, IA

Learn. Preview. Engage. Learn how how to use Iowa Land Record's new E-Submission 2.0 Customer Interface. Get a chance to preview its updated look and feel as well as its improved functionality and...

Hazmat Tech class with with Chief Hergenreter

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 135 W Washington St, Osceola, IA

Full Hazmat tech class Training dates are: September 4/5 and 18/19 starting at 8am. All 4 days are required for completion of the course.

Osceola City Council Meeting

Osceola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 N Fillmore St, Osceola, IA

Osceola City Council meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of every month. You can "Livestream" the meetings through the Osceola City Council Live link on the home page or by clicking here.\n

