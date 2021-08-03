Eugenie's Mom Responded To Those Sketchy Jack Brooksbank Yacht Pics

Ever since they first met back in 2010, Princess Eugenie’s relationship with Jack Brooksbank has been relatively free of controversy, which is a pretty impressive feat for a royal couple. That’s why fans were so shocked when — less than six months after welcoming his first child with Eugenie — the business mogul was photographed on a boat in Capri on July 31 with several bikini-clad models. During an Aug. 2 appearance on The One Show, Eugenie’s mom finally addressed the controversy, and Sarah Ferguson’s response to Jack Brooksbank’s yacht photos makes it clear she’s not concerned. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jack and Eugenie at Buckingham Palace for comment on the photos but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)