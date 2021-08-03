Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Eugenie's Mom Responded To Those Sketchy Jack Brooksbank Yacht Pics

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since they first met back in 2010, Princess Eugenie’s relationship with Jack Brooksbank has been relatively free of controversy, which is a pretty impressive feat for a royal couple. That’s why fans were so shocked when — less than six months after welcoming his first child with Eugenie — the business mogul was photographed on a boat in Capri on July 31 with several bikini-clad models. During an Aug. 2 appearance on The One Show, Eugenie’s mom finally addressed the controversy, and Sarah Ferguson’s response to Jack Brooksbank’s yacht photos makes it clear she’s not concerned. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jack and Eugenie at Buckingham Palace for comment on the photos but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Jack Brooksbank
Person
Katy Perry
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht#Elite Daily#The Daily Mail#Glamour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Did Princess Eugenie’s Husband Abandon Her, Newborn Son To Party On Yacht In Italy?

Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of Brooksbank, but a prominent member of the royal family has spoken up in his defense.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Pregnant Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hails her the 'kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world' in gushing Instagram post celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi hailed his wife Princess Beatrice as the 'kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world' in a gushing Instagram post marking their first wedding anniversary. Proud husband Edoardo, 38, who is expecting his first child with the royal this autumn, shared the post on Saturday, a...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie forced to cancel son August's christening due to COVID scare

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been forced to postpone their son August's christening, HELLO! has confirmed. The five-month-old tot was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Saturday, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sarah Ferguson Is Defending Her Son-in-Law’s Party Photos With Models Just Months After His Son’s Birth

A member of the royal family was on the defense after new photos surfaced that painted a rather unbecoming portrait of one of The Firm’s members. Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was recently photographed on a boat with a number of models in bikinis (and one who was topless), while Eugenie was back in the United Kingdom with the couple’s five-month-old son, August. But Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson — no stranger to scandalous photos herself — was ready to defend her son-in-law and laid out the context of the photos, slamming the publication that released them. Ferguson explained that her son-in-law...
Relationship AdviceCosmopolitan

The sweet way Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo publicly marked their one-year wedding anniversary

It's hard to believe it's already been a whole year since Princess Beatrice and her Italian Count husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, tied the knot in the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Saturday marked their first wedding anniversary and it seems the couple are more in love now than ever before, judging by Edo's incredibly sweet tribute to his wife on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Princess Eugenie's Mom Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out about Controversial Pics of Jack Brooksbank – Royal Fans Disagree

Sarah Ferguson has taken a strong stand in defending her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank, after photos surfaced of him in the company of women in bikinis in Capri. Sarah Ferguson, 61, referred to Brooksbank as a "superhero" and insisted he was doing his job when he hit the headlines with photos of him with glamorous bikini-clad women on a luxurious boat.
Relationshipspurewow.com

Sarah Ferguson Reveals Rare Details on Daughter Princess Beatrice's Private Wedding

Just last week, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple secretly got married back in July of 2020 with a small, private ceremony that included their family. The nuptials took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor and royal followers got a glimpse of the event with some gorgeous photos that were shared to Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Gets Glammed Up In Gorgeous Black Gown On UNICEF Red Carpet With Orlando Bloom — Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were dressed to the nines when they stepped out at a charity gala in Capri, Italy. See the stunning pics!. New mom Katy Perry, 36, and her beau Orlando Bloom, 44, looked incredibly chic on the red carpet at the star-studded UNICEF summer gala in Capri, Italy on July 31. The “Roar” hitmaker stunned in a black gown as she got cosy with a very dapper looking Orlando. The singer’s dress featured ruffled grey detailing at the sleeves, and black bows on the sleeves. She accessorized with glitzy silver earrings and slicked her blonde hair in a sleek up do. Meanwhile, the actor donned a dark blue blazer with cream chinos, a white shirt and suede brown loafers.
WorldCosmopolitan

It sounds like Princess Eugenie's son, August, is already a right character

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has given an insight into her first grandson August's personality... and it certainly sounds as though he's already somewhat of a cheeky chappy! Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, first welcomed little August (who is twelfth in line to the throne) into the world back in February and according to his grandma, the young royal has bags of personality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy