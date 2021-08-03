Rockport calendar: Coming events

(ROCKPORT, MA) Rockport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rockport:

Quiana Lynell Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

A stunningly talented young vocalist from New Orleans, Quiana Lynell fuses her gospel roots with jazz chops and bluesy swagger for an intoxicating soulful blend. The 2017 Sarah Vaughan...

Adventure Session 4 - Rockport, MA 2021 Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5 T-Wharf, Rockport, MA

This class is for sailors who have successfully completed beginner/intermediate level classes but do not wish to move into Intro to Race. This class will focus on developing independence in a...

40th Rockport Chamber Music Festival Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37 Main St, Rockport, MA

July 9-11 | August 6-8, 13-15 | September 9-12, 17-19 Shalin Liu Performance Center CONCERT DETAILS 2 Performances/day | Social-Distanced & Distanced Seating | No Intermission | 60-70 Minute...

HERE AND NOW - Second Summer Show — RAA&M Rockport, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 12 Main St, Rockport, MA

Artist Member Exhibition Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Online View Here and Now - Second Summer Show Image: Tom Bailey , Woodlands , Pastel, 24 x 36 in.

Tom Gill and Mary Rose O’Connell Show Gloucester, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11 Pirates Ln, Gloucester, MA

A show of works by NSAA Artist Members Tom Gill and Mary Rose O’Connell. Presented in the Gordon Grant Room Gallery. Reception Sunday, August 8th 1pm-3pm. Open free to the public. Mary Rose...