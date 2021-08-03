Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Alva events coming soon

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 3 days ago

(ALVA, OK) Alva is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXhYB_0bGQuT5l00

8/4 Vehicles, Boat, Trlrs, Bldg, Shop & Fishing Items

Ringwood, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTIONBoat | Cargo & Flatbed Trlrs | Storage Bldg. on Skids | Pickups...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxXXW_0bGQuT5l00

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement

Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN15h_0bGQuT5l00

Alva Blue Thumb Volunteer Training

Alva, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, SC 204, Alva, OK 73717

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ITeQ_0bGQuT5l00

Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo

Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600-698 W 5th St, Cherokee, OK

The Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo in Cherokee offers entertainment for all ages. In addition to traditional rodeo events like bareback riding, saddle bronc, the roping events, barrel racing and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OySBV_0bGQuT5l00

Back to School Block Party

Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
17
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alva, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Alva, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rodeo#Live Events#Skids#School Block Party#Teachers Students#Larrison Mortuary#Pizza Hut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

U.S. beach volleyball's Ross, Klineman capture Olympic gold in Tokyo

The A-Team is bringing Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball back to the U.S. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman's beat Australia in two sets at the Tokyo Games on Friday, marking the first time the U.S. has claimed gold since 2012, when powerhouse pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won their third in a row.

Comments / 0

Community Policy