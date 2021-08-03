Alva events coming soon

(ALVA, OK) Alva is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alva:

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY PERSONAL PROPERTY AUCTIONBoat | Cargo & Flatbed Trlrs | Storage Bldg. on Skids | Pickups...

Human Sex Trafficking for Law Enforcement Alva, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 S 11th St, Alva, OK

About This Course: Street Cop Instructor Tom Stack will pull back the curtain and give you an inside look at the dark and evil world of human trafficking from the inside out. Stack will give you...

Alva Blue Thumb Volunteer Training Alva, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 709 Oklahoma Blvd, SC 204, Alva, OK 73717

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 2021.

Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Cherokee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 600-698 W 5th St, Cherokee, OK

The Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo in Cherokee offers entertainment for all ages. In addition to traditional rodeo events like bareback riding, saddle bronc, the roping events, barrel racing and...

Back to School Block Party Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...