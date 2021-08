Jason Momoa fighting Dave Bautista is clearly going to be one of the main events in season 2 of the Apple TV+ series See - because it's certainly what they keep featuring in the marketing. This latest trailer for See season 2 picks up the story from the ending of season 1, in which Momoa's character, Baba Voss, is on the search for his adopted daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper), who has been captured and taken by Baba's estranged brother, Edo Voss (Dave Bautista). As we see in the trailer, Baba and his traveling companions (adopted son Kofun and old shaman Paris) catch up to Edo - and it's not a happy reunion.