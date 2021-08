Considering that the maison has left its indelibly elegant mark on the industries of travel, hospitality, beauty, luxury goods and watches (among others), it was only a matter of time until Louis Vuitton tried its hand at video games, too. As part of the celebrations marking 200 years since the birth of Mr Louis Vuitton himself, the French luxury behemoth has today unveiled Louis The Game: a first-person quest that mirrors the journey the young Vuitton made as a teenager in the mid-19th Century. In 1835, aged just 14, Vuitton set out from his family home in the Jura Mountains of eastern France on what would turn out to be a two year walk to Paris.