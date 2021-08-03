Saint Anthony calendar: Coming events

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:

Devotional - Mike Whitworth Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:05 AM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Mike Whitworth received his associate degree from Ricks College and his bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He has worked as a senior illustrator at Morton Thiokol and as an illustrator...

Company Auditions 2021-2022 Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 896 University Blvd # 2, Rexburg, ID

Come join us for the 2021-2022 competitive dance season! August 9th and 10th, ages 8-18. Bring a friend with you! August 9th: Ages 8-10 3:30 - 4:30 Ages 11-18 4:30 - 5:30 August 10th: All ages...

Taylor Chevrolet Golf Tournament Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 722 N 12th W, Rexburg, ID

Get your golf game on because you could be a winner of a BRAND NEW CAR! TAYLOR CHEVROLET 2 MAN BEST BALL is set!! This 18 hole tournament includes green fees and lunch. You can play one or both...

Drop-In at the Ropes Course Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.

Poetry Workshop Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Roses are red, violets are blue, looking for a workshop, well this is for you! In this workshop you learn how you really write the poetry you'd like and improve upon it. It's a perfect way to meet...