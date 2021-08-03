Saint Anthony calendar: Coming events
(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are coming to Saint Anthony.
These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:05 AM
Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID
Mike Whitworth received his associate degree from Ricks College and his bachelor’s degree from Utah State University. He has worked as a senior illustrator at Morton Thiokol and as an illustrator...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 896 University Blvd # 2, Rexburg, ID
Come join us for the 2021-2022 competitive dance season! August 9th and 10th, ages 8-18. Bring a friend with you! August 9th: Ages 8-10 3:30 - 4:30 Ages 11-18 4:30 - 5:30 August 10th: All ages...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 722 N 12th W, Rexburg, ID
Get your golf game on because you could be a winner of a BRAND NEW CAR! TAYLOR CHEVROLET 2 MAN BEST BALL is set!! This 18 hole tournament includes green fees and lunch. You can play one or both...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM
THE ROPES COURSE IS OPEN TO THOSE WITH A BYU-IDAHO I-NUMBER ONLY. No community registrations are being accepted at this time.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Roses are red, violets are blue, looking for a workshop, well this is for you! In this workshop you learn how you really write the poetry you'd like and improve upon it. It's a perfect way to meet...
