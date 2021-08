BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – After almost three years, the Pender County courthouse will officially reopen on Friday. It was damaged by Hurricane Florence in September of 2018. “This is one of the most beautiful courthouses in all of North Carolina and we’re very excited to, you know, celebrate it’s official opening on Friday,” said Ben David, district attorney for New Hanover and Pender Counties. “Before that, we’re obviously operational. This is a courthouse that has long been the icon of Pender County and is clearly part of our town square and we’re thrilled that after three years it’s going to be coming back on the line officially on Friday.”