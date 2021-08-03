Cancel
Fairfield, TX

Live events coming up in Fairfield

Fairfield Today
 3 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairfield area:

MVP at Limestone Marina

Jewett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Private Road 5888A, Jewett, TX

Join Marty Vicki and Phil as MVP takes the patio at beautiful Limestone Marina this Saturday from 6:00 til 9:00.

Dutch Oven Demo with Uncle Mike's Kitchen

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 123 State Park Rd. 64, Fairfield, TX

Get familiar with the basic equipment. Learn simple recipes. Hear the history of the Dutch oven. Live Q&A with a pro!

Electric Retreat

Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Electric Retreat is a 3- Day Mental Wellness focused EDM Festival in Groesbeck, TX

Fallen Heroes 5K & 1 Mile Run

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Come and be a part of our 5K and family run on October 2, 2021. The Trooper Allen Memorial Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to help first responders in their time of need. Race...

BLS (Basic Life Support/CPR)

Fairfield, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 424 TX-75, Fairfield, TX

The AHA’s BLS course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of...

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

