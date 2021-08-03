Live events Kingfisher — what’s coming up

(KINGFISHER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Kingfisher calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingfisher area:

Crawford and Road Project Workshop Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 314 Edmond Rd NW, Piedmont, OK

Chuck Wagon Gathering Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 605 Zellers Ave, Kingfisher, OK

Join us at the Chisholm Trail Museum for some cowboy fun on Friday, October 1, and Saturday, October 2. On Friday, a variety of wagons from across the region will demonstrate traditional...

Vernost Winery- Hennesy, OK — Jacqueline Brooke Hennessey, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 N Main St, Hennessey, OK

*Public Ticket Sales Begin June 30th An evening filled with Light, Love & Messages from Above. Watch as Jacqueline shares her God-given gifts with the crowd. Her gifts range from Evidential...

Cast Iron Cooking class Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 605 Zellers Ave, Kingfisher, OK

Join us Saturday, November 13, from noon to 4 p.m. for a Cast Iron Cooking class. In this casual, fun class, participants will learn to care for and cook in cast-iron cookware. Participants will...

Management of Cervical & Thoracic Disorders Kingfisher, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Kingfisher, OK

EIM’s Management of Cervical & Thoracic Disorders course is designed to enhance the participant’s knowledge and skill level in the evidence-based management of individuals with cervical-thoracic...