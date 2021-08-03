Cancel
Algona News Alert

Live events Algona — what's coming up

Algona News Alert
Algona News Alert
 3 days ago

(ALGONA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Algona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Algona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRS8N_0bGQtlzk00

Summer Peach Party

West Bend, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 S Broadway Ave, West Bend, IA

Join Kampen Foods & Catering, DaBooze Barn, The Villager Soda Fountain, and Mojo Productions for an evening of fun! Fey Elberta Peaches will have arrived, and will be available for pick up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhvNT_0bGQtlzk00

Kossuth County Farmers Market

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 S Dodge St # 210, Algona, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 11AMLocation:Corner of Dodge and Nebraska Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwTyR_0bGQtlzk00

Summer Reading Party!!! **Post Poned til August 4th!**

Corwith, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 110 NW Elm St, Corwith, IA

Calling all kids K-12! Come join us for a fun filled July! Program starts July 7th and will resume every Wednesday in July (14th, 21st, & 28th) from 3-4:30p. Every week we will be having a guest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1eAX_0bGQtlzk00

2nd Annual Dirty Birdie Golf Tournament, Bags Tournament & Silent Auction in Memory of Cody Fortune

Algona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 2316 River Rd, Algona, IA

Join us for our 2nd Annual Dirty Birdie Golf Tournament on August 21st at River Road Golf Club in Algona. Shot gun start at 8:30 AM and 2 PM, register at www.golfdirtybirdie.com. We will also have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAw9k_0bGQtlzk00

WFF International BATTLE OF TITANS 2.0 Pro Qualifier

Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Address: 8 Jalan Dutamas 2, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50480

Gain your WFF International Pro Cards and be the Fitness Super Stars!

Algona News Alert

Algona News Alert

Algona, IA
With Algona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

