Muleshoe, TX

Muleshoe events calendar

Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 3 days ago

(MULESHOE, TX) Live events are coming to Muleshoe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onOkF_0bGQtaHl00

GSSF Match: Glock GSSF Indoor Shooting Matches – Clovis

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1654 US-60, Clovis, NM

Calibers is your official Glock Indoor Shooting Match Site. To participate, you must be a member of GSSF. If you compete in at least two of the three GSSF matches you will be eligible to win a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6n83_0bGQtaHl00

CCC Super Saturday

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 417 Schepps Blvd, Clovis, NM

Join us for our second CCC Super Saturday event. Register for the upcoming Fall semester, meet with an Academic Advisor or Financial Aid expert, and so much more. For more information, contact us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMJL6_0bGQtaHl00

GREAT VIBES TOUR CLOVIS

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Valencia Entertainment presents the GREAT VIBES TOUR at Red Door Brewery Lavine's Gardens in Clovis, NM! It's all going down on Friday, August 20th, 2021 so grab your tickets fast! Come soak up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAFZr_0bGQtaHl00

100 Year Celebration

Sudan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us Saturday, August 14th & 15th as we celebrate FBC Sudan's 100 year anniversary. We will kick off the Anniversary Celebration on Saturday at 4:00 pm. It is going to be an evening of Fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dG0Ss_0bGQtaHl00

ZeeCeeKeely

Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 421 N Main St, Clovis, NM

ZeeCeeKeely is a Rock and Reggae Band from b'Tucson, Arizona'

