After a gunman and police officer exchanged gunfire, Pentagon officials won't say whether any law enforcement officials were killed or if any suspects are dead or in custody. Just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Pentagon was put on a temporary lockdown after a Pentagon police officer was attacked at the public Metro bus entrance mere steps from the Pentagon's security checkpoints, Woodrow Kusse, chief of the Pentagon police force, told reporters at a press conference about four hours after the incident.